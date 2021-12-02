Marshall Wace LLP Has $181,000 Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

IMVT opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $865.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

