Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,026

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 931.18 ($12.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £769.53 million and a P/E ratio of -299.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 904.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 974 ($12.73).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

