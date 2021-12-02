Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,026

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 931.18 ($12.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £769.53 million and a P/E ratio of -299.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 904.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 974 ($12.73).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

