Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 402,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 347,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2,492.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 278,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $275.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 45.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

