Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Critical Review

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 4.26 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.53

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Markforged and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.17%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mandiant.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Summary

Markforged beats Mandiant on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

