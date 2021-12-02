Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 696,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MKFG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 613,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,990. Markforged has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Company Profile

