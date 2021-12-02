Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $53.36. Approximately 188,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,494,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

