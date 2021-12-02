MAPS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.20 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $23.93 million and $2.20 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006655 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.71 or 0.00756317 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,249,232 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

