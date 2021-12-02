MANTRA DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $9.56 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $91.30 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 409,588,060 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

