Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 2,602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 160,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $507.20 million during the quarter.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

