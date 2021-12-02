Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

