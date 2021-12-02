Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Magna International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. Magna International has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Magna International by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

