Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Magna International reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Magna International by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 415,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Magna International by 116.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth $3,117,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

