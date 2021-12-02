Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magellan Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.64. 2,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

