Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 8225058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Specifically, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

