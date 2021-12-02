Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Kristin Sverchek Sells 8,858 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47.

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74.

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00.

LYFT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lyft by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

