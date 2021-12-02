Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE LXFR opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $23.91.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
