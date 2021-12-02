Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTMNF shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $7.84 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.