LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in November

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.7 days.

Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock remained flat at $$19.85 during trading on Thursday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

