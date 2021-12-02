Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $829.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

