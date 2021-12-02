Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,200 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

