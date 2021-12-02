Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,300 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

