Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,800 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.