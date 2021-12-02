Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interface were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Interface by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interface by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

TILE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.