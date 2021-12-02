Loop Capital Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Buy

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.03.

Shares of H stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

