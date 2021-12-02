Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Loews by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

