Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $92.42, but opened at $90.08. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $90.65, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,433 shares of company stock worth $13,978,599. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.