Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.82-2.98 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

LFUS traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.49. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $232.15 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,617 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

