Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $430,340.04.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.02. 2,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average is $274.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.15 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

