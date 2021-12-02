Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

LMNL stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

