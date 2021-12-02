Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.81

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$64.81 and last traded at C$65.20, with a volume of 219085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of C$8.89 billion and a PE ratio of -30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.77.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

