Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HFD stock opened at GBX 333.66 ($4.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £664.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.58. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 246 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.