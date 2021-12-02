Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

LON CHRY opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.56. Chrysalis Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65).

In related news, insider Tim Cruttenden purchased 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

