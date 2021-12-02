Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 347.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

