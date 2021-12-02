LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.01

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 2475642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

