Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Ric Lewis Buys 1,096 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,138.28).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 237.90 ($3.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.30).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

