Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

