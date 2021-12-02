Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $78.72 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

