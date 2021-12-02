Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,696 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.7% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.