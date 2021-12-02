LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €161.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €127.29.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.