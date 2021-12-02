Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $738,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

