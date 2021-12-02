Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 15,430 Shares

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 136,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,448. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

