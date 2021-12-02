Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

