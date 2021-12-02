Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Krones stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Krones has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

