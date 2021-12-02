KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF Stock Set to Split on Monday, December 13th (NYSEARCA:KEUA)

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, December 13th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, December 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of KEUA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.85. 7,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50.

