Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.65. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 60,559 shares traded.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 526,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

