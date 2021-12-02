Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.