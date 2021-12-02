Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

