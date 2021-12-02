Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $141.09 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.