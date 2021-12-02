Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 206 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $373.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.44 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

