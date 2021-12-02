Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 310.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 65,536 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.