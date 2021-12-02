Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,550 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UOCT. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

